Gachagua to launch cash transfer disbursement to El-Nino victims

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will launch the disbursement of cash transfer to families affected by El-Nino in Garissa and Tana River counties.

The Deputy President on Monday is expected to disburse the funds at the Regional Commissioner’s Office, Garissa Town and Madogo and later proceed to Garsen High School in Tana River County.

Northern Kenya is one of the region’s worst-hit with trucks loaded with food, medicine and fuel supplies unable to access destinations. Areas of particular concern include; Mandera, Garissa, Wajir, and Tana River and parts of the upper eastern areas of Kenya.

The Government has set up a National Disaster Operation Center to coordinate all responses and make sure adequate emergency interventions are in place.