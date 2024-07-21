Gachagua urges Kenyans to support Ruto administration amid challenges

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on Kenyans to have confidence in the Ruto Administration as it tackles the challenges facing the nation.

Gachagua also appealed to the youth, particularly Generation Z, to be patriotic and call off the peaceful protests they are advocating.

He reiterated that the protests have been infiltrated by individuals with criminal intent who have been looting shops and destroying property.

“They should now halt the demonstrations and give the President and Government room to address their grievances in a peaceful environment,” he said.

“Let us not lose hope as a country. There may be challenges in the economy and politics, but be hopeful. I want to assure the people of Kenya that we shall surmount these challenges,” he stated at PCEA Kayole Parish, Nairobi County, on Sunday during a church service and celebrations marking 32 years since the establishment of the parish.

“Let us also be proud of the peace and unity in our nation. We thank God for what he has done. There are challenges, and they will be resolved,” he added.

On the peaceful protests by young people, the Deputy President said the Government is addressing the issues they have raised.

“The young people, Generation Z, have spoken, and their issues will be addressed. The President has heard you and has started acting on the issues. I am pleading with you as your parents. We thank you for your patriotism. You have made a significant contribution, but do not allow the protests to be hijacked by criminals to loot, destroy property, and create mayhem,” he told the youth.

Addressing the people outside the church, Gachagua added that the Government is also listening to the clergy to entrench good governance.

He advised Kenyans to elect steadfast leaders capable of articulating their issues, uniting the country, and offering solutions to challenges facing them.

“Always choose wisely during elections. Choose good leaders who will advocate for issues of public interest,” he added.

To those who have been criticizing him over his honesty on governance, the Deputy President maintained he will continue being truthful.

He was accompanied by area Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru (Mejja Donk), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), Samuel Parashina (Kajiado South), Wanjiru Mwangi (Nominated), and MCAs led by Kayole Central Ward Representative Jeremiah Karani, among other leaders.

On the crackdown of illicit brews and drugs, Mr. Gachagua said the Government will not allow the return of these vices and asked politicians to keep off the exercise.

“The Government cannot allow the merchants of death to operate. They have been selling poisonous drinks disguised as alcohol. Were it not for the intervention of the President, our youths were heading for destruction and extinction. Some families had broken down,” he said.

“There were politicians who wanted the return of illicit brews. They want to reverse the gains made in the short period the Government has been conducting the crackdown,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Deputy President later visited Kikuyu artist Paul Motonga, alias Wanganangu, in Muchatha, Kiambu County.

Gachagua commended Wanganangu for his legendary music and his contribution to the art industry. Wanganangu has been ailing.

“Wanganangu’s contribution to the music industry is immense and admirable. The service he rendered in his heyday through delivering messages that helped shape society through his music will remain an inspiration to generations,” said Gachagua.

He called on Kenyans with different talents to use them for the betterment of society.