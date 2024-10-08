Gachagua urges MPs to follow conscience as he fights impeachment charges

"Reflect, apply your conscience, and make the right decision." -DP Rigathi Gachagua to MPs

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Members of Parliament to follow their conscience as they decide his fate in the ongoing impeachment process which has thrust him into the center of a political storm.

In his closing statement before the National Assembly, Gachagua defended himself against allegations presented by the mover of the motion, Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, calling on lawmakers to weigh the evidence and consider whether the case against him is based on genuine wrongdoing or political manoeuvring.

“I want to appeal to this honorable house to consider the allegations against me. Weigh them against the attached evidence, documents, and videos that have been played in this house, and exercise your discretion. Search your conscience and decide if Rigathi Gachagua is guilty of any of these allegations or is merely undergoing a political process,” pleaded Gachagua.

The embattled Deputy President reminded MPs of the persecution he endured as a close ally of President William Ruto during his tenure as Deputy President.

“Many members here recall what President William Ruto went through, and most of us stood with him. I endured four years of persecution, and now, I find myself in a similar position under the administration I fought for,” stated Gachagua.

He reiterated that his political future now rests in the hands of lawmakers, imploring them to base their decision on conscience, free from external influence.

“Reflect, apply your conscience, and make the right decision,” he urged.

The impeachment motion outlined 11 grounds seeking Gachagua’s removal, citing serious breaches of the constitution and various laws, including the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, the Leadership and Integrity Act, and the National Cohesion and Integration Act.