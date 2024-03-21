Gachagua urges youth to take up leadership and shun destructive habits

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked the youth to take up leadership and shun destructive habits.

Speaking during a public lecture at Muranga University of Technology titled, Deconcentrating Politics and Power Youth, Leadership and Development, Gachagua said President William Ruto and himself are ready to identify, nurture upcoming leaders to drive development.

“You have an advantage. You have a President who thinks about the young people. We are willing and ready to mentor you,” he said.

While alluding to his experience, the Deputy President said consumption of illicit brew, drugs and substance abuse destroys careers and potential leaders.

“I used to drink (alcohol) a lot. Most of my buddies we drunk with are dead or zombies. Since I decided to stop drinking, my path has been good. I cry for you. There is no future in illicit brews. The future is bright. Do not waste yourself in abuse of drugs and alcohol abuse,” he said.

Mr Gachagua encouraged the students to work hard in their studies and to remain firm, focused and determined.

The Deputy President said he has made unpopular decisions and a leader, but he has learnt to do so because it is the right thing to do.

For instance, the current fight against illicit liquor, drugs and substance abuse, but with President Ruto, they have had to do so to save the young generation that is under threat.

“Don’t be distracted when making decisions. Many obstacles were placed before President Ruto. He was a man on a mission; today, he is the President,” Mr Gachagua said.

In his lecture, he highlighted key leadership skills and attributes, besides leaders who performed well even when they were given responsibility while below 35 years.

The Deputy President through the Rigathi Gachagua Foundation is on a mission of mentoring young leaders through the public lectures and other programmatic work, which will be unimplemented under the Rigathi Gachagua Foundation.

He will hold public lectures in tertiary learning institutions across the country with the aim of influencing more youth to take up leadership for development.