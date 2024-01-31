Gachagua visits families affected by heavy rains in Kinangop

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday evening visited families affected by heavy rains and windstorms in Kinangop Constituency, Nyandarua County, which caused massive destruction rendering them homeless.

The Deputy President delivered assorted items to the displaced families, including, foodstuff and other humanitarian relief items like mattresses, blankets and iron sheets to assist the affected families reconstruct their houses and livelihoods.

The DP responded to the humanitarian crisis caused by the natural disaster that occurred on Monday night.

The families mainly at Bongo, Mukiri, Kagera-ini and Ndogonye villages were rendered homeless by the disaster, which also wreaked havoc on crops resulting from the heavy rains and heavy winds.

“Although the damage is huge and loss of livelihoods, I am happy that there were no casualties. No one died or was injured during the calamity. I have been sent by our President William Ruto to encourage the families and ensure that the affected reconstruct their lives,” he said.

During his visit to the villages to inspect the damage, the DP commiserated with the victims over their circumstances, assessed the extent of the loss and promised the affected more support from the Government.

Mr Gchagua visited the homestead of Mama Dorcas Wangui Kamaru, one of the most affected, whose house was destroyed by the wind, and left her family destitute.

The DP comforted the distraught mother, donated food, beddings and other humanitarian assistance, and promised Government support.

The Deputy President, who was joined by local leaders, said that he will ensure that the houses destroyed will be reconstructed.

He later addressed hundreds of residents at Kwa Haraka township, where he updated them on the Government’s development projects in Nyandarua county.

He said the projects were on course in a bid to boost the economy.

He said the Government had approved construction of the Ihithe-Ndunyu Njeru Road that will connect Nyandarua and Nyeri Counties and also reduce travel time.

On politics, the Deputy President vowed to continue advocating for national unity and development as he advised youthful leaders in Mt Kenya region to shun divisive politics.

He asked leaders from the region to unite, rally behind President William Ruto and support him to deliver to Kenyans.

This comes even as MPs drawn from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Jubilee Party said they were behind him as he focused on Mt Kenya unity behind President Ruto.

President Ruto, and He will continue to mentor youthful leaders.

“But they have to be cautious and understand that our strength and relevance in national politics is based on our unity. We were divided in the past and we vowed never again shall we be divided,” he stated.

“President Ruto and I will continue mentoring young leaders to take up political leadership in future.

Relating to the economy, the Deputy President said that though President Ruto inherited a debt burden the nation’s economy is on a stable and sustainable path.

He was accompanied by Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha, deputy governor John Mathara, senator John Methu and MPs Kwenya Thuku (Kinangop) and Zaheer Jhanda (Nyaribari Chache) and MCAs led by the host Ward Representative Zachary Njeru.

The leaders said the Mt Kenya voting bloc was solidly behind the President and the DP.

“Do not listen to the political noises involving succession. Do not be distracted by politics. We are solidly behind you and the President. You are our leader not only now but also in future,” said Kinangop MP Kwenya Thuku.

Senator Methu said Mt Kenya region’s kingpin is the DP as he told off those attempting to introduce inter-county politics.

“As Nyandarua people, we love you and we will continue supporting you. We are grateful as youth leaders over the mentorship. I wish to remind Mt Kenya leaders that the Deputy President is our leader and our kingpin,” said Mr Methu.