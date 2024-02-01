Gachagua warns school heads against sending students back home for fees

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has cautioned school heads and teachers against turning away students at Junior Secondary Schools for failing to clear fees or lack of school uniforms.

Speaking in Kajiado County where he opened a Junior Secondary School lab at Enoomatasiani Primary School, Ngong, Kajiado North, the DP asked all school heads to be lenient with parents during the current difficult economic times.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the education sector runs smoothly which has been demonstrated through the “timely disbursement of more than thirty billion (Ksh. 30 Billion)” in capitation to schools.

”Mwalimu yeyote akipatikana amefukuza mtoto, kabla huyo mtoto afile nyumbani, mwalimu atakuwa ameenda.” warned the DP

“The Ministry released money, mtoto aendelee kusoma na ile uniform mzazi akijipanga,”

The Deputy president also urged members of the national government to consider allocating funds to aid in infrastructural development for schools to boost the national government.

”Naomba MP’s wakubali kuchukua infrastructural needs of schools so that the national govt can take care of the rest.”

His sentiments were echoed by the education CS Ezekiel Machogu and principal Secretary Belio Kipsang who accompanied him.

At the same time, the deputy President noted that signs of a recovering economy are eminent and called Kenyans to allow the president deliver his mandate.

”Mambo ya uchumi imerekebishwa na imeanza kurudi kwa line, tumeanza kuona Dalili uchumi imefufuka tumeanza kurudi maendeleo.” He said

He also warned leaders against propagating divisive politics.

”It is very insensitive, lack of political acumen to talk about succession politics, we need to speak roads, water etc. I ask leaders to focus on service delivery.” He charged

The DP also launched the Matasia (silanga ) Water Project, Matasia Ngong, and also Launched the upgrading to bitumen standards of the Ngong to Kabata road.