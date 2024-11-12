Gachagua was impeached for insubordination, says Natembeya

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has stated that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was removed from office for appearing to undermine his superior, President William Ruto.

Natembeya contends that although Gachagua faced 11 impeachment charges before the National Assembly and the Senate, the underlying reason for his removal was a perception that he was sabotaging the head of state.

“Anaeza kuwa aliandikiwa mambo mingi kwa sababu ya impeachment lakini ile makosa najua Rigathi Gachagua alifanya ilikuwa insubordination,” he said

As the President’s principal assistant, Natembeya argues that Gachagua failed to grasp his role and how to conduct himself as the second-in-command.

He maintains that deputies should never perceive themselves as equals to their bosses, regardless of the circumstances.

“Mkubwa yuko na wewe ni mdogo, lakini (Rigathi Gachagua) hakubehave kama mtu mdogo. Ni kama deputy governors wanaamini wao pia walichagulia so akikuja hapa anajifanya ni co-governor. But it’s not true,” he remarked

He further criticised the former Deputy President for repeatedly claiming that he was elected by the same number of voters who supported the President. Natembeya insists that this notion is misguided and that Gachagua should not have made such a statement.

“Wewe ni deputy, you are picked by President as the running mate. Kama ungekuwa na uwezo ungevie pekee yako kuwa President. He failed in that test,” charged Natembeya