Gachagua’s impeachment case to resume at 9AM in Senate

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment case is set to resume at 9 AM Thursday in the Senate, following a tense late-evening session Wednesday.

The proceedings, which saw key witnesses testifying on allegations of corruption and abuse of office, have significantly raised the stakes, with new details emerging that could shape the case’s outcome.

The Senate proceedings kicked off with explosive claims that Gachagua allegedly manipulated his ailing brother, Nderitu Gachagua (deceased), into signing a will while on his deathbed.

This accusation and fresh evidence allowed by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi further complicate the Deputy President’s defence.

The new evidence implicates Gachagua in using a proxy to acquire a hotel that belonged to his late brother, sparking a fierce debate in the chamber.

Yesterday’s session stretched into the evening as Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, the sponsor of the impeachment motion, took the stand as a witness for the National Assembly.

Mutuse laid out damning accusations, claiming that Gachagua had amassed an estimated Ksh 5.2 billion in wealth through corrupt dealings.

He alleged that the Deputy President used his influence to acquire state property, including hotels, and facilitated the awarding of lucrative tenders to his family members, friends, and proxies.

“This shareholding allegation is an extraordinary wrongdoing that warrants impeachment,” Mutuse told the Senate, underscoring the gravity of the accusations.

In response, Gachagua’s legal team vigorously dismissed the claims, labelling them as false, ridiculous, and an attempt to whip up emotions.

The Deputy President has maintained that the allegations are politically motivated, with no basis in fact, and that his wealth was acquired through legitimate means.

The late-night session was marked by intense cross-examination of witnesses, with Gachagua’s defence team working to discredit the evidence presented.

Mutuse who is a key witness faced a grilling over alleged inconsistencies, creating a heated atmosphere in the Senate chamber.

Despite these efforts, the introduction of fresh evidence dealt a significant blow to Gachagua’s defence.

As the Senate prepares to reconvene Thursday, Gachagua’s fate hangs in the balance.

The case is expected to reach a climax with a Senate vote scheduled for Thursday, which will ultimately decide whether the Deputy President will retain his position as the country’s second-in-command.

With more witnesses set to testify, and Gachagua’s legal team ready to present their counter-arguments, the nation will be watching closely as the Senate proceedings continue.

The outcome could have major political ramifications for Gachagua and the broader government.