Gadgets used by Worldcoin to collect data from Kenyans seized

Electronic devices used by Worldcoin to capture data from Kenyans are currently undergoing forensic examination.

Appearing before the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Thursday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the confiscated materials will asssit in investigating Worldcoin’s activities in the country.

“Forty-eight (48) orbs, electronic gadgets, and Worldcoin operations assorted merchandise recovered from agents of two companies; ‘Tools for Humanity Corporation ‘ and ‘Tools for Humanity Gmbh’ who were harvesting biometric data, specifically the iris scanning of people in exchange for Ksh. 7,000 worth of Worldcoin tokens are currently undergoing forensic analysis,” said Kindiki.

According to the CS, 26 witnesses and other persons of interest have so far recorded statements which are currently under analysis.

“The investigations will be expedited in consideration of the public interest and national security concerns, and those found culpable shall be prosecuted in accordance with the law,” said Kindiki.

The CS acknowledged a legal and regulatory gap in cybersecurity and cybercrime prevention in the Data Protection laws

“A Taskforce has been established to develop regulations under the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, 2018, and proposed regulations will help address gaps in cybersecurity and cybercrime prevention and give full effect to the Act,” he said.

The software company is embroiled in controversy after claims emerged that some Kenyans who had their eyeballs scanned are experiencing sight challenges. The company is also facing allegations operating in Kenya illegally.