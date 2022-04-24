Gakuyo given nod on Jubilee nominations

Controversial cleric David Kariuki Ngari says his clinching of the Jubilee Party ticket is a measure of confidence from President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee Party.

Bishop Ngari alias Gakuyo who will fly the Jubilee ticket in Thika Town Constituency is now rallying the Mt. Kenya region to support the Jubilee Party to ensure it has majority numbers in elective positions in the country.

Gakuyo clinched following opinion polls and interviews that established he was the most popular candidate in the constituency.

Elsewhere, Machakos senatorial aspirant Ulbanus Ngengele is vouching for Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to be picked as Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party presidential running mate.