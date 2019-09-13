Makueni County puts gamblers on notice

Makueni County Commissioner Maalim Mohammed accompanied by security officers when they set ablaze 60 gambling machines in Wote town today, Friday, September 13.
Traders in gambling business in Makueni County have been urged to look for alternative business as the government would not allow gambling to continue, area County Commissioner Mr. Maalim Mohammed has said.

Further, the administrator observed that many school-going children were involved in this illegal business leading to them squandering their school fees.

The administrator said this on Friday at Wote where he set ablaze 60 gambling machines that had been impounded following critical tips given by wananchi during a three day crackdown by security agents.

“This is spoiling our children and there are no benefits for those who gamble. You traders, there are many legal businesses you can do. We have taken a stand as national government administration that you forget about this business. You cannot fight a war you cannot win. The best is to surrender,” warned Mohammed.

He observed that some parents were complaining that their children were stealing coins to go and gamble hence emphasized the need to end this illegal business that was impacting negatively on families.

Speaking on behalf of the residents, Ms. Justina Muveva lamented that their men had forgotten their responsibilities and had indulged themselves in the illegal trade.

“We want this illegal trade to be eliminated. Our children have dropped out of school and our men have changed of late,” Ms. Muveva lamented.

