Game meat trade, invasive weeds identified as key threats to wildlife conservation

The Ministry of Wildlife and Tourism has highlighted the illegal game meat trade and invasive weeds as significant challenges to wildlife conservation in Kenya.

In response, the Ministry has tasked the Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI) with conducting research to understand the factors driving the illegal game-meat trade.

The announcement was made during the launch of WRTI’s 2023-2027 strategic plan, which aims to lead in wildlife conservation through data-driven policymaking.

The Cabinet Secretary for Wildlife and Tourism, Rebecca Miano, noted that the sector faces increasing challenges, primarily due to human settlement expansion and climate change.

Miano emphasized the importance of research in developing effective mitigation strategies, allowing the government to make informed decisions.

Speaking during the strategic plan launch at WRTI in Naivasha, she stressed the government’s commitment to increasing the budget for research.

“This strategic plan will address issues such as the game meat trade and help identify wildlife species that are either overpopulated or underpopulated, enabling us to find long-term solutions,” Miano stated.

She also commended WRTI for launching the strategic plan, expressing confidence that it would help address the sector’s challenges.

Miano noted that previous research conducted by various institutions had not been fully utilized, but WRTI now had the mandate to collect and apply data to guide decision-making.

WRTI Director, Dr. Patrick Omondi, echoed Miano’s sentiments, saying the strategic plan would enable the Institute to coordinate wildlife conservation efforts and tackle emerging challenges.

He acknowledged the seriousness of the illegal game meat trade and revealed that WRTI had already started researching the drivers of the trade, those involved, and the wildlife species most affected.

“We aim to transform WRTI into a global research facility that addresses emerging challenges, including the decline in various wildlife species,” Omondi said.

He also noted that the Institute, with the support of government agencies, is in the second phase of the national wildlife census, expected to conclude by June next year.

Kareke Mbiuki, Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Tourism and Wildlife, underscored the need for greater investment in wildlife conservation to support tourism growth.

He called for an allocation of over Ksh 13 billion to WRTI over the next four years to enhance data collection and address the issues facing the sector.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry, Silvia Museiya, also spoke at the event, urging further studies into the rising game meat trade, which has been expanding across different parts of the country.