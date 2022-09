The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has formally agreed to front Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and immediate former Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi as National Assembly and Senate speakers respectively. Uasin Gishu Woman MP Gladys Boss Shollei will deputize Wetangula while Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi will deputize Kingi. The elections for speakers and deputy speakers will be held this Thursday when the 13th Parliament convenes for the first time.

