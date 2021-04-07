Gaming conference E3 to be streamed free this year

Written By: BBC

E3 normally takes place in LA, but was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Getty Images

It’s been confirmed that E3, the biggest video game event in the world, is set to go ahead this year.

Instead of its usual Los Angeles location it will be held digitally and free for everyone to attend due to the pandemic.

Nintendo, Xbox, Konami and Ubisoft are some of the developers which have agreed to participate.

Notably absent are EA, Activision and Sony, but this isn’t unusual and often happened before the pandemic too.

The show, which connects developers and publishers with gamers was forced to cancel last year due to global lockdowns.

Entertainment Software Association, which runs the event, hasn’t yet given any clues about how it will take hold.

Fans will be expecting to see lots of trailers, game demonstrations and pre-filmed interviews with the biggest names in the industry.

The whole event will be free to take part in – with no VIP packages or paywall features.

“For more than two decades, E3 has been the premier venue to showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer, while uniting the world through games,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, who runs ESA.

“We are evolving this year’s E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable centre stage for video games.”

The event will run 12-15 June.

