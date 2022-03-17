Gang member shot dead after terrorizing two MKU students

A member of a notorious gang that has been terrorizing residents of Thika town was Wednesday night shot dead by detectives.

The thug was part of a gang that was robbing pedestrians of their valuables along the Kiang’ombe-Railway road at around 9 pm.

Armed with a firearm and crude weapons the thugs accosted two young men believed to be students at the Thika-based Mt.Kenya University.

The students who later told detectives that they were going to buy the avocado fruit were ordered to surrender all their possessions including mobile phones, belts, shoes and clothes.

After complying the badly shaken students were then ordered to surrender their Mpesa PIN numbers at gunpoint prompting one of them to let out a loud cry.

Luckily, two cops who were on foot patrol heard the call of distress and rushed to the aid of the victims.

A fierce exchange of fire then happened between the cops on a mission to rescue the students and the thugs who were fighting to escape the law enforcement officers.

After the exchange, a firearm with two rounds of ammunition and a machete were recovered from one of the slain thugs.

Meanwhile, a manhunt for the rest of the gang members is currently ongoing.