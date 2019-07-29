Gangs stealing goods in transit along Northern Corridor warned

Coast Regional Police Commander Marcus Ochola has put on notice criminal gangs that are behind rampant theft of cargo from trucks plying the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

Ochola said the rampant theft of goods in transit along the northern corridor was a threat to trade flows and economic integration in the East and Central African region.

Speaking in Maji ya Chumvi Township along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway Ochola said cargo worth millions of shillings from the port of Mombasa is stolen along the trade route from trucks mostly as drivers make stopovers.

He said the matter was giving the Mombasa port a bad name and risk losing its competitive edge besides scaring away importers and transporters.

It is on this premise, He directed police officers along the route to ensure the safety of the cargo passing through their areas of jurisdiction and asked long distance truck drivers to be aware of their surroundings and stay alert when stopping to rest.

The Northern Corridor connects Kenya from the port of Mombasa to Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.