Gangster shot dead after attacking woman in Kasarani

An armed gangster was shot dead by police Tuesday morning moments after attacking and robbing a woman at Kasarani.

According to DCI, the officers recovered a firearm from the suspect believed to be part of a notorious gang linked to a shooting incident that occurred Monday night at the Githurai roundabout, where a man was shot on the right arm by gun-totting hoodlums on a motorbike.

The thugs had just snatched a handbag from the lady who was walking home and opened fire on concerned members of the public, who were responding to her distress call.

This attracted the attention of police officers who caught up with him as he jumped on a getaway motorbike that sped off after confronting the pedestrian at Season’s bus stop.

The armed pillion passenger fell off the beleaguered bike landing on the tarmac with a thud! Unbowed and determined to escape from the long arm of the law, the suspect began firing at the Police vehicle that had screeched to a halt. His mistake turned costly. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 20, 2021

Unbowed and determined to escape from the long arm of the law, the suspect began firing at the police vehicle but was finally cornered.

The injured man was rushed to St John’s hospital in Githurai, where he was treated and referred to Kiambu Level 5 hospital for specialized treatment.

Meanwhile, the suspect’s body has been moved to the City mortuary pending identification.