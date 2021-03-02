Ganze MP dedicates Ksh 69M to upgrade schools

Ganze Member of Parliament Teddy Mwambire has embarked on an elaborate programme to upgrade dilapidated schools and build new ones with a view to improving educational standards in his constituency.

The National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), of which he is patron, has dedicated about 80 percent of its annual development budget (about Ksh 69.9 million) to infrastructure development in schools, the MP has said.

Speaking during the official commissioning of five new classrooms and 100 desks at Misufini Primary School in Mwahera location within his constituency, Mwambire said 60 out of the 166 primary schools within the constituency were in a sorry state and needed urgent fixing.

He said alongside the rehabilitation of the dilapidated primary schools, the NG-CDF was also starting new secondary schools to reduce the distances learners have to travel to attain education.

“It is my hope that within the next five years, the issue of poor school educational infrastructure within Ganze constituency will be a thing of the past,” he said adding that he was also in the process of seeking donors to help in the development of school infrastructure.

Mwambire said Misufini Primary School was among those which were previously in bad state as children were forced to learn in mud-walled, makuti-thatched roofs while sitting on blocks.

”Eighty percent of the budget of the Ganze NG-CDF has been allocated to education projects. “We have also set aside some funds for security, to build chiefs offices, DCC, and police stations,” he said.

The MP said his constituency has 166 primary schools and 33 secondary schools all of which depend on the projects funded by NGCDF.

The MP further said other classrooms were also donated by donors and the school now has enough classrooms adding that the pupils have more and there is a home of getting good results.

“We call upon more investors and well-wishers to come in and help in the development of infrastructure in the constituency,” he said.

Ganze is among the poorest constituency in the country with challenges of infrastructure, low education standards and high poverty levels.

Julius Kitsao the headteacher of Misufini Primary said he reported to the school in 2018 and found the situation in a bad state as there were only mud-walled buildings in the school.

He was however happy that the school had within the last two years been transformed into one of the best schools in the area in terms of modern buildings with eleven new classrooms, including the five launched by the MP Monday.

This, he said, had led to an increase in the school enrolment from 305 to about 360 this year alone hoped that parents who used to shun the school due to its poor structures would now consider enrolling their students in the school.

He said the school still lacked toilets and an administration block and urged other well wishers to move in and help with their construction.

Ganze Sub County Director of Education Rashid Hamisi confirmed that many schools in the sub county were in pathetic conditions, a factor that had led to poor educational performances.

“About 60 percent of the schools in Ganze have mud-walled classrooms, and I believe with the help of well-wishers as the MP has appealed, I believe there will be a turn-around,” he said.

The Chairman of the Project Management Committee, Mr. Harrison Masha Kazungu, parents Stella Katana and Mwahera Chief Alfred Safari Deri, lauded the MP and other donors for the transformation that the school had received within a short duration.

Kazungu said previously there was a classroom which was called meli mbovu (damaged ship) because students used to sit on stones, logs and whenever they sat their clothes would be torn out.