Garissa contractors want Kshs1.9 bn debt settled

A section of contractors based in Garissa County are calling on the county government to work with speed in settling a 1.9 billion shillings debt they claim is owed to them.

20 contractors drawn say the county government is mum on the issue despite their numerous efforts to seek audience with the county leadership.

This comes after the presidential directive to county governments and the national treasury on the disbursement of monies owed to various county contractors for goods and services rendered by June 2019.

Due to the current situation the contractors say their lives are at a standstill and their dependants are suffering .

On his part area Governor Ali Korane said his administration is not in a hurry to pay pending bills it inherited from the previous administration.

Treasury CS Ukur Yatani had said delayed payments of pending bills had negatively impacted SMEs and treasury will withhold funds for the 21 counties among them Garissa until the issue is sorted.