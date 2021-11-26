Garissa County feted for its contribution to war against GBV

The county government of Garissa has been feted for its contribution to the war against Gender-Based Violence.

National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) recognized and lauded the county government’s effort in combating violence especially against women and children.

The recognition comes days after the county launched 16 days of activism against Gender Based Violence in an event launched at a Garissa hotel on Thursday.

Garissa CEC for culture Zeinab Abdi who was the chief guest thanked the commission for appreciating the programs and policies put in place in the war against gender based violence.

She said the county government shared the joy with Gender Technical Working group which has been instrumental in the success against the gender-based violence.

“As we celebrate today’s theme to end violence against women, we must not forget to address cases of sexual violence against the boy child,” Zeinab said.

The CEC said a campaign recently launched in Lagdera sub-county by the county government in partnership with UNICEF to eradicate FGM and gender based violence has remarkably yielded positive results.

Zeinab also appreciated the role community volunteers and Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National government are playing in the fight against gender-based violence.

She stressed that the Gender Technical Working group was committed towards the Presidential directive to end FGM by 2022.

The CEC called for concerted efforts to reduce the disparity in girl child education, acceleration to abandonment of FGM and early marriages.

North-Eastern Region National Gender and Equality Commission Coordinator Abduwahab Ibrahim said the commitment by county government and the technical working group for the minority, youth and women, war against gender-based violence and commitment to child protection were ‘exemplary’.

UNICEF Child protection specialists Zeinab Ahmed lauded the partnership with county government towards child protection and fight against the harmful practices.