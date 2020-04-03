Garissa county sets aside ICU beds for Corona victims

The Garissa County government has set aside six Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds at the Garissa referral hospital as it steps up measures to manage Corona virus in case of an outbreak.

Its a race against time as the country’s positive cases shot to 110 and 3 deaths as at Thursday. Spain recorded 950 deaths the highest in 24 hours since the outbreak of the deadly virus. The worldwide infections surpassed the one million mark.

Speaking at Garissa referral hospital, Garissa deputy governor Abdi Dagane urged the residents to strictly follow guidelines provided by the ministry of health to limit the spread of the deadly virus.

“Basic hygiene starts with hand washing. It is therefore prudent upon every resident to also avoid crowded places to forestall the prospects of ending up in a hospital bed,” noted the DG.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Dagane said that although no county can authoritatively acknowledge the proper preparedness in fighting the global pandemic, the Garissa county government has put in place measures to prevent the spread of virus.

He said that the health department has also set aside maternity shelter as isolation ward with 20 beds to quarantine those suspected to be infected with the virus.

The deputy governor said that there were several special ambulances that will respond to cases of Corona virus.

“We are happy with the preparedness in place at the county referral hospital. I want to sincerely urge the locals to keep safe by strictly adhering to social distancing,” Dagane said.

He however warned that those defying the ban on sale and transportation of miraa will face stiff penalties for flouting the directive.

Despite the ban two weeks ago, Miraa continues to be sold openly in Garissa.

In Wajir and Mandera police have successfully enforced the ban despite street protests.

The traders claimed the county has not set aside any alternative source of livelihood for them.

Local residents have been on the spot for reckless and uninterrupted social gatherings such as weddings that can aid the spread of the virus.

“We urge our people to stay safe and stay at home unless necessary and follow government directives. This virus is dangerous,” Dagane said.

Garissa County Commissioner Meru Mwangi said Garissa was one of the potentially high risk counties and the national government will ensure that all directives pertaining to the prevention and control of Covid- 19 were strictly enforced.

Other counties that are among the 14 counties placed on high alert for coronavirus spread are Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu, Uasin Gishu, Busia, Migori, Kilifi, Kakamega, Wajir, Nakuru and Kajiado.