Garissa: Focus on ECDE as grade 7, form 1 enrollment improve

Local authorities in Garissa are now turning the heat on school enrollment for early childhood development Education (ECDE) weeks after a successful mop up exercise to ensure 100 per cent transition for form one and grade 7 students.

Spearheaded by the Assistant County commissioner for Garissa central, the officials have raised concerns that there has been low enrolment and no enrolment at all in some cases for the ECDE classes.

Speaking during a meeting that brought together chiefs, assistant chiefs, police, elders and religious leaders today, Alex Murithi, the Assistant County commissioner admitted that ECDE classes in the area have little to no pupils.

“We have registered an insufficient number of pupils in PP1, PP2, grade 1 and grade 2 in the county.” Said Murithi.

In an effort to boost school enrollment in Garissa, the Assistant County commissioners together with area chiefs and children’s officers have vowed to hold barazas in the villages, mosques and churches to urge parents to take their children to school as the government has provided capitation for free primary education.

The sub-county director of education, Mr. Ali Budul clarified that the recent meeting came up with a new approach to urge parents to take responsibility of taking their children to basic education.

“We shall be going door to door approaching the parents and also hold meetings in the villages to make sure that learners go to school.” Cited the director.

Hon. Mustafa Abdirashid, deputy speaker in the county assembly explained that the county reached out to the Ministry of Education on plans of school integration to help accommodate both Islamic studies and secular studies to drive interest of parents to enroll their children in school as they believe more in madrasa education.

“We have spoken to the Ministry of Education to consider the integration of school so that parents can easily enroll their children to basic education.” Abdirashid added.