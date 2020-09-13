Garissa Governor Ali Korane expected at EACC offices Monday

Garissa Governor Ali Korane and four county officials are expected to be grilled by EACC detectives on Monday over the alleged misappropriation of Ksh 233.6 million.

The DPP approved charges against the five on Thursday following investigations into the use of the funds that were part of a grant from World Bank.

His invitation comes barely a week after Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki was charged with graft, and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had fresh abuse of office charged slapped on him by the DPP.

Korane had initially been summoned by EACC on Friday morning but was later pushed forward to Monday at six am.

He is accused alongside the County’s chief of Finance Ibrahim Nur Malow, head of Treasury Mohamed Ahmed Abdullahi, County Executive Officer municipality Abdi Shale and head of Accounting at the municipal Ahmed Abdulahi Aden.

They will be charged with conspiracy to commit an offence, willful failure to comply with the law relating to the management of public funds, misappropriation of public funds under Public Finance Management Act 2012 and abuse of office.

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions approved his prosecution after finding out that the county government was allocated Ksh 234 million as per County Allocation Revenue Act under conditional grants to counties for the year 2018/2019, and that the funds were diverted irregularly.

Investigators said the funds were channelled through the National Treasury to the Garissa County Government were transferred to the Garissa Municipal Board and then to individuals’ accounts.

Elsewhere, in Kericho County, a section of Youths drawn from different parts have accused members of the County Assembly of allegedly being compromised by the Governor.

The youths have accused Governor Paul Chepkwony of allegedly planning to use MCAs in impeaching County Assembly Speaker Domnic Rono so as to stop the implementation of the report by the ADHOC committee formed to investigate stalled projects in the county.