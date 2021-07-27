Garissa launches Ksh 62.4 million water project for Masalani residents

Garissa county has initiated a Ksh 62.4 million water project for the residents of Masalani town in Ijara Sub County.

The project is expended to enhance sufficient water supply for the residents and will be complete in the next three months.

Garissa county Executive for Water Abdi Omar said the remaining part of the ongoing project supported by the Northern Water Works Development Agency, largely entails construction and protection of the intake, treatment works and other storage structures.

“Currently, the water supply is relying on a pump that discharges 57 cubic meters per hour and the completion of the project is expected to have a discharge of 90 cubic meters,” Omar said.

The county Executive further held a lengthy engagement with the sub-county Water department officials and raised concerns over the need to improve on revenue collection, minimize leakages and legitimize all water connections.

The Masalani sub-county engineer James Ombaso will oversee the implementation of effective service delivery to the area residents.

Ombasi asked the residents to continue paying Sh1,000 flat rate per household while waiting for the department to install water meters.

In the meantime, area leaders have already expressed optimism that the raging perennial shortage of water in the area will soon be a thing of the past.