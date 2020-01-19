Leaders from Garissa Sunday convened a consultative conference for peace, security and countering violent extremism and came up with a raft of measures to fight terrorism.

The measures include arming the local administrators like chiefs and providing them with at least ten police officers stationed at the chief’s camp.

The meeting also proposed that special forces be deployed to terror-prone areas as opposed to the current arrangement where police officers without specialized training are deployed and the Kenya Défense forces be deployed to man the border.

The government was also urged to avoid extra judicial killings and forced disappearance and also treat volunteers of information with utmost secrecy to avoid victimization.

Others include the upgrading of all roads to bitumen standards to avoid planting of Improvised Explosive Devices-IEDs, that have claimed the lives of 653 officers in a span of three years.

The committee that is charged with collecting the views will then share the same with the national security for action and implementation.

The forum was attended by current and former political leaders as well as senior security chiefs.

The meeting was prompted by latest terror attack in Kamuthe and Saretho primary schools in Dadaab and Fafi sub counties respectively where three teachers and four pupils were killed by al-shabaab militia.