Garissa MCA poisoning: Student charged with attempted murder

Three people among them a form four student have been charged with attempted murder in a Garissa court.

The three; Emily Ndunge, Josephine Mbula and Bernard Katana are accused of poisoning Garissa nominated MCA Teresia Queen by mixing her prescribed syrup with poison on January 11.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Cosmas Maundu, defense lawyer Nelson Mandela urged the court to grant them favourable bail terms since they have been cooperating with the investigating authorities.

Mandera pleaded with the prosecution that Emily Ndunge is a student at Madogo Secondary school who will be sitting for her KCSE examinations this march and that she needed to prepare.

The prosecution did not oppose the request to have the accused released on cash bail awaiting the hearing of the case.

The suspects who have been in police custody were released on Ksh300,000 cash bail. The hearing will begin on April 12 this year.