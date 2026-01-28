Garissa model livestock market: Residents speak out

The journey toward Kenya’s first replicable Model Livestock Market began on the dusty grounds of Garissa Livestock Market, where a joint technical team from the State Department for Housing and Urban Development and the State Department for Livestock Development met traders, pastoralists, and county officials to listen, learn, and co-design.

For many years, communities had watched well-intentioned projects fail because they were imposed without consultation. Societies often shunned such facilities, and in some cases, large investments by government and partners were left underutilised due to low absorption and lack of ownership. Determined not to repeat these mistakes, the team adopted a different approach: start with the users.

Traders and farmers spoke candidly about what a modern livestock market should look like and how it should function.

They emphasised the need for social amenities that go beyond trading space—clean toilets, reliable water supply through boreholes, shaded resting areas, and spaces for women, youth, and vulnerable groups. A market, they said, must be a place where people can spend a full day comfortably and safely.

Animal health emerged as a top priority. Farmers called for the permanent presence of county veterinary officers, on-site access to vaccines and medicines, and a fully equipped veterinary laboratory for rapid disease testing and surveillance. They warned that even if one animal with a contagious disease such as Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) enters a market unchecked, an entire herd can be condemned, wiping out livelihoods overnight.

On infrastructure, traders proposed different animal paddocks to allow separation of herds and species, reducing disease spread and improving order. They also recommended designated feed storage areas, spaces for feed supplementation, and adjacent zones for fodder production, noting that fodder is a major business opportunity that can support both market operations and surrounding communities.

Dispute resolution was another critical issue. Farmers asked for an office within the market where disagreements between buyers and sellers can be mediated quickly, ensuring trust and transparency.

From the technical side, architects from the State Department for Housing shared that a first-phase plan is already under development, which will guide the construction of model livestock markets in at least 20 counties within the next 24 months. These markets will follow a standard but flexible design that counties can adapt to local conditions while maintaining core features.

The Garissa visit provided invaluable learning experience—highlighting existing challenges, operational gaps, and opportunities for improvement. The feedback confirmed that sustainability must be embedded in the design through climate-sensitive materials, water harvesting, renewable energy options, and efficient waste management systems.

What emerged from Garissa was not just a set of architectural drawings, but a shared vision. A vision of livestock markets that are clean, safe, organised, and profitable. Markets that protect animal health, enhance farmer incomes, attract private investment, and serve as hubs for value chain development.

By grounding the model market design in farmer and trader perspectives, Kenya is laying the foundation for a replicable national blueprint—one that will transform livestock marketing across the country and firmly anchor the sector within the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.