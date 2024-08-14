Garissa officials demand urgent response to HIV, Teen Pregnancies, SGBV Crisis

The National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC) has called for collective action to tackle the ‘Triple Threat’ facing Kenya: rising HIV infections, teenage pregnancies, and sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

Kenya currently ranks 7th globally in HIV prevalence, with approximately 1.4 million Kenyans living with the virus, of which 90 per cent are receiving treatment.

However, Wario Boru, an NSDCC official, expressed alarm at the increasing rate of new HIV infections, particularly among young people.

Speaking at a sensitization forum for community gatekeepers and opinion leaders at Garissa University, Boru warned that the continued rise in new HIV cases could perpetuate a cycle of illness, treatment, and death.

“If we don’t curb these rising HIV infections, we will be trapped in a vicious cycle that never ends. Alarmingly, about 40 per cent of new infections occur among adolescents and young people aged 15 to 25 years,” Boru stated.

“The most effective strategy now is prevention. Without a concerted effort to integrate HIV prevention into our programs, we cannot hope to overcome this epidemic.”

Douglas Bosire, an NSDCC Program Officer, noted that while the HIV epidemic was once concentrated in Nyanza in the 1990s and early 2000s, it has since spread across the country.

Bosire also emphasized the responsibility of men in curbing teenage pregnancies and the spread of sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.

He highlighted the alarming statistic that 691 girls aged 10 to 19 become pregnant every day in Kenya.

“A 10-year-old girl should be in school, not facing the physical and emotional trauma of pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections,” Bosire said.

“I urge all men to consider how they would feel if their own daughters were defiled. Why are we destroying the lives of our neighbours’ children?”

Garissa Governor Nathif Jama, who was also present at the forum, called for the formation of a county engagement committee to address the root causes of teenage pregnancies, HIV infections, and gender-based violence.

“As leaders, we cannot stand by and watch this happen. I propose a serious stakeholder meeting with all relevant officials to examine this issue more closely,” Jama said.

“We need a dedicated team to address these challenges and develop actionable recommendations.”

Garissa County Commissioner Mohamed Mwabudzo stressed the importance of open communication between parents and their children about sex.

He pointed out that while parents remain silent, their children are engaging in sexual activity, often without understanding the consequences.

“When there is a problem, we must face it head-on. Our children are being exposed to sex at an early age, yet we are too embarrassed to discuss it with them. We need to be honest with our children about the realities and consequences of sexual activity,” Mwabudzo said.

“Additionally, in the Muslim community, where polygamy is allowed, parents must spend quality time with each of their children and ensure they are well-informed.”