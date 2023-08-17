Garissa: One arrested over killing of six people in suspected inter-clan war

Police in Garissa have arrested one person in connection with an incident where six people were shot dead on Wednesday morning.

During the morning attack at Bukureu area, within Garissa township, armed men numbering between 5 to 8 stopped a probox that was heading to the border town of Holugho.

They then proceeded to order the 8 occupants out before telling them to identify which clan they come from before shooting the six.

Among those killed were two high school students who were going home for holiday .

Speaking to the press in his office, Northeastern regional commissioner John Otieno disclosed that one key suspect has been arrested to the incident.

“We have happy to report that we have arrested one key person in connection to the incident. we are holding in for interrogation and we are optimistic that he will provide key information that will help in arresting his accomplices,” said Otieno.

Otieno who was flanked by the county and regional security committee further disclosed that a mob up of firearm in the wrong hands will soon be carried out calling on those with illegal firearms to surrender them.

The RC was also quick to warn any retaliatory attacks saying that the government will act tough any individual out to cause insecurity.

Otieno who linked the attacks to land disputes said that the government was working closely with other relevant stakeholders with a view of finding a solution to the disputes.

Earlier in the day the top security officers led by the RC toured the areas to quell down the first rising tension where he called on residents to peacefully co-exisist and cooperate with the security officers in identifying criminals hiding in their midst.