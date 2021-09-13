Garissa police raise concern after discovery of 11 bodies

by KBC Videos

Different families have flocked to the Garissa Referral Hospital mortuary where 11 bodies recovered from River Tana lie to check for their missing next-of-kins. Monday, more than five families visited the morgue though no one found their missing loved ones. First, it was Peter Mariga from Kisii County who works in Garissa looking for his three relatives who have been missing in the last one month. Mohamed Siat from Tana River County followed to look for his two brothers, Mohamed Ismail and Jibril Sawane, who he allege were kidnapped from Hola on April 12 2018, and have not been able to find them since.

  

