Garissa police raise concern after discovery of 14 bodies

Police are puzzled with the discovery of 14 bodies discovered within Garissa and Tana River Counties in the last 4 months.

The mystery further deepens as no one has come forward to report any missing person or claim any of the bodies lying at the Garissa Referral Hospital.

Tana North sub-county Police Commander Ali Ndiema has appealed to members of the public to assist in identifying the bodies.

Samples from the bodies have however been taken to the government chemist for further analysis.

Tana River North sub-county police commander Ali Ndiema said police have had challenges carrying out further investigation because no one has come forward to report a missing person or identify the bodies.

Ndiema says the bodies are so decomposed that the police cannot take fingerprints, and that all were discovered with no identification document

His Garissa counterpart Joseph Muriuki reiterated the same appeal saying four of the bodies were discovered within Iftin and fur Garissa 4.

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale while describing the killings as shocking said the country and more so the people of Garissa must be given answers to the mysterious deaths.

Duale has called on CS interior, the IG, the office of the DPP, and the DCI to act swiftly in investigating and resolving the numerous cases of deaths being reported across the country.