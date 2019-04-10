Garissa Senator appeals to well wishers to aid drought victims

Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji is appealing to donors and well-wishers to come to the aid of drought victims across the country.

According to Haji the drought situation may persist and worsen if the long rains fail to start soon.

Haji says the prevailing situation has forced many locals in Garissa to migrate in search of water and pasture for their animals.

Senator Haji says it is paramount for Kenyans to stand with each other in times of need and especially when water and food are scarce.

Haji expressed concerns that the drought situation could get out of hand if not addressed well.

At the same time, Haji assured that the national and county governments are making efforts to mitigate effects of the prolonged drought that has affected various regions in the Country.

Elsewhere, in Habaswein sub-county in Wajir County, North Eastern Regional Commissioner Mohamed Birik has warned of a dire situation if there are no rains in the next one week.

Birik lauded the government for putting in place measures to ensure no Kenyan starves to death in any part of the country.

Birik added that all stakeholders in charge of distributing relief food across the country were working round the clock to ensure all affected families have access to food and water.