Garissa: Stray elephants attack leaves one dead, three injured in Lagdera

A section of residents in Modogashe, Lagdera constituency, Garissa county are now living in constant fear following attacks by stray elephants that has led to death of one person and three others nursing serious bodily injuries.

According to area MP Abdikadir Hussein, on September 2 a stray elephant trampled on one Khalif Jellow at Togdub sub location who later succumbed to his injuries.

During the attack several goats and sheep were also killed.

Hussein said that on September 10 members of the public reported seeing two stray lions within their settlements and grazing fields in Modogashe and Ilan area.

The latest incident that took place on Monday night when two attacked and injured two male adults at Serbi area some three kms from Modogashe town.

Hassan Ibrahim, 29 and Mohamed Ibrahim, 31 who were herding their animals in the fields were attacked by the elephants and nursing serious injuries at the Modogashe sub county hospital.

The stray elephants and lions believed to be coming from the neighboring Meru National park is causing panic and fear among the residents of Modogashe and neighbouring areas.

The legislator said despite call by the local leadership and residents for KWS to drive away the wild animals, nothing has been done.

Hussein said that the most worrying thing was that the attacks were happening within human settlements and grazing fields.

“Our people are pastoralists by nature and they move far and wide in search of water and pasture for their livestock. Unfortunately, as they are going about their normal lives they encounter these stray wild lives which pose a big threat to their lives and their animals,” Hussein said.

“It’s my appeal to KWS to act now so that my constituents can go about their business without fear of being attacked by wild animals,” he added.

He said that the constituents may resort to defending themselves that may include killing the wild animals.

“Personally, I would not like us to go there because we have a would department in charge of wildlife who are supposed to secure the animals in the designated parks and reserves,” he noted.

He said that KWS should form patrol unit comprising of rangers to wade off wild life trying to cross over from the Meru national park into human settlements and grazing fields.