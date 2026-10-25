Garissa youth warned against fraudulent overseas recruitment agents

Kenyans in Garissa and across the country seeking employment opportunities abroad have been urged to be vigilant during the process to avoid being conned, trafficked, exploited, or lured into dangerous conflict zones that endanger their lives.

Over the past few years, there has been a growing fear among parents and teachers in Garissa over increasing disappearances of children and youths in a suspected human trafficking syndicate in the county, where the perpetrators later demand ransom to release the victims.

According to reports, the syndicate smuggles children and youths out of the country through Sudan and all the way to Libya, where the victims are promised to be transported to Europe for better job opportunities.

The group is said to primarily target young people seeking better economic opportunities elsewhere, who instead fall into the hands of traffickers and criminal organizations.

Speaking to students and young people at the Garissa university on the Kazi Majuu programme, Deputy Director at the state department for Diaspora Affairs Anne Mruche underscored the importance for job seekers to conduct due diligence, and avoid falling prey to illegal recruitment schemes and unscrupulous agents.

Mruche warned job seekers against engaging unlicensed recruiters or agents, agents in a hurry to take them abroad, or those asking for money to facilitate travel.

“If you get someone who is a recruiter or an agent, please be very vigilant. Make sure that the recruiter is licensed with the government through the National Employment Authority, or you can reach us through our social media platforms to confirm if they are legit or fraudsters.”

Further, Mruche cautioned Kenyans against leaving the country for job opportunities abroad without clear contracts and work visas or permits, insisting that they must know and demand their rights before travel.

“Also, if someone is not giving you a contract that you are able to read, or a contract that you can’t understand, or someone who is not giving you a contract at all, do not go,” Mruche said.

“A tourist visa is just as it is: you are going for a tour, enjoy, and come back within three months. If you are going abroad for job opportunities, make sure that you have a work visa or a work permit. Of course, most countries will give you a one-year contract, two years or more, and you can’t stay there for all that time with a tourist visa,” she added.

At the same time, the young people who were sensitized on the Diaspora mashinani initiatives, job opportunities abroad, their welfare and investment opportunities back home, were cautioned against leaving the country through smuggling routes, or by bus through the neighboring countries first.

“The only point of exit is the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. Do not accept to be taken through our neighboring countries or by bus through various countries; that is another red flag,” she warned.