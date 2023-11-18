Garsen MP wants State to allocate Ksh5B to cushion flood victims

Garsen MP Ali Wario has called on the national government to allocate Ksh5 billion for the construction of houses for thousands of flood victims in the country.

Speaking in Garsen where he issued food relief to 230 families displaces by floods partnership with Red Cross, Wario said the National Assembly had passed the Supplementary budget in which the government has allocated funds to support flood victims.

Wario urged the government to issue the funds to the Kenya Red Cross as it was a trusted organization that could handle the projects well and effectively.

Kenya Red Cross Society Coast Regional Manager Hassan Musa said the Coast counties have been hardly affected with the road between Kwale and Lunga Lunga cut off completely at Ramisi due to the floods.

He said Mombasa also experienced the worst floods as houses were submerged adding that Kilifi, Tanariver and Lamu have been hit badly too.

“We want to assure all the victims in the Coastal counties of our support today has been a tough day for Kenya Red Cross but we anticipated this and we are doing our best to support the affected families,” he said.

Masha Boru an MCA from Garsen also called on the Government to build houses for the flood victims who have accepted to move to safer grounds.

Flood Victims interviewed said they had a hard time staying without shelter at the camps and thanked the Kenya Red Cross and their MP for providing shelter and food but called on for more support as they still had many challenges.

The Kenya Red Cross kicked off humanitarian support to the thousands of flood victims in Tanadelta Sub County of Tanariver County which is among the worst hit by the disaster that is ravaging the country.

The Humanitarian organization begun distribution of Non-Food items including Tents, Blankets, water trampolines, soap, Mosquito nets sufurias, a 10,000 litres water tank, and toilet facilities among others to the 230 households that have moved to safer grounds from Bandi Village in Garsen.

The floods have affected over 11,000 families in Tanariver County and the number keeps on rising particularly in Tanadelta as the water levels were rising each day.