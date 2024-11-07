Gas leak interrupts KCSE exams in Mombasa

KCSE examinations at Makande Girls Secondary School in Mombasa were interrupted Thursday morning after a noxious gas leak outside one of the examination halls led to the fainting of eight candidates.

The incident unfolded while the students were sitting for their Kiswahili paper.

Of the 92 candidates registered to sit for the KCSE exams at the school, 84 were relocated to the nearby Makupa Boys Secondary School to continue with their Kiswahili exams.

However, five of the affected students are still admitted at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Investigations to identify the source of the gas leak are still ongoing though there are suspicions that businesses operating around the school could have been the source.