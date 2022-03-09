Gas prices jump to record levels

Liquefied petroleum gas prices continue to surge to historical levels in Kenya impacted by high international prices and freight charges. Oil marketers have adjusted their prices saying the landed cost of the commodity has doubled in the last year. The situation has been exacerbated by the Russian-Ukraine crisis that has sent oil and gas prices to a 14 year high. In Kenya, the retail prices of gas have gone up by more than 30 percent in the last two weeks. Allan Aoko samples some of the sentiments shared by Kenyans.

  

