Gas traders warned against hiking prices

The energy and petroleum regulatory authority has warned gas traders against arbitrary hiking of prices at retail points.

The regulatory body is calling on consumers to immediately report cases of price hike or non-compliance to hygienic standards provided by the ministry of health through its hotline numbers which are 0708 444 000 or 0709 336 000 for action to be taken.

The move according to the authority is meant to deter unscrupulous traders who want to use the coronavirus pandemic to exploit consumers.

According to a statement from the energy and petroleum regulatory authority published on local dailies, the authority has already received reports of gas price hiking in the wake coronavirus pandemic.

The authority further wants handlers of cylinders and issuance of receipts to follow strict guidelines given by the ministry of health as measure to prevent spread of COVID-19.