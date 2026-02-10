Local News

Gates Foundation denies claims of GM mosquitoes release in Kenya

Claire Wanja
By Claire Wanja
The Gates Foundation said its role in Kenya is limited to supporting Kenyan-led priorities in health and development.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has denied reports circulating on social media that it releases mosquitoes in Kenya. 

In a statement on Monday, the foundation said the allegation is false and that it does not does not operate laboratories that release the mosquitoes  or vector-control activities in Nairobi or any other location.

This comes after politician Paul Muite, took to X to accuse the foundation of releasing genetically modified mosquitoes from their lab, claiming that they are now harming children and the elderly.

His tweet read, @gatesfoundation :Our Capital City Nairobi is now flooded with mosquitoes released from your laboratories to eliminate the malaria-carrying ones we’re told.We believe your genetically modified mosquitoes are designed to harm us. They’re now busy biting children and the elderly.

The foundation emphasized that its work in Kenya is strictly supportive and guided by local leadership.

“In Kenya, malaria prevention and control efforts are led by Kenyan authorities and institutions, in accordance with national laws and regulatory oversight,” the statement affirmed.

The Gates Foundation reiterated that its partnership model is designed to bolster Kenyan-led priorities.

“The foundation supports Kenyan-led priorities transparently and responsibly, working alongside governments, researchers, and public health partners,” the statement concluded.

Public health experts in Kenya have repeatedly stressed that any novel mosquito control method, such as the release of genetically modified or sterilized mosquitoes—a subject of global research—would require rigorous independent review, public engagement, and ultimate approval by Kenyan regulatory bodies before any deployment.

 

