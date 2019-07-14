Gathuru Ryan, Zhang Niya and Paul Olando emerged victorious in different categories in the 2nd Edition of The ‘All Saints chess tournament that was held Saturday at the All Saints primary school in Madaraka, Nairobi.

With the development of chess steadily rising in recent days, the 2nd edition of the All Saints chess tournament was held Saturday, with 268 players some coming as far as from Nyeri to take part in the tournament competing in different categories.

Xavier Phillip won the under 10 boys category, with Erica Muturi finishing top in the girl’s category.

The Under 16 boy’s category witnessed fierce competition, with Raphael Gitau from All Saints Cathedral Primary School.

Bagging the win, while Muriithi Mary cruised through to victory in the girls under 16 category.

Gichina Mark from Lighthouse Academy emerged victorious in the boys under 14 categories while Kahihu Neema from Thika Road Christian School took the lead in the girls categories.

Riara primary School, All Saints Cathedral Primary school and Kabare Girls High School emerged the top schools during the tournament.