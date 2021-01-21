‘Gattuso’ hints at a comeback to top tier side in the league

Former Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards midfielder Collins ‘Gattuso‘ Okoth, has disclosed his plans of making a comeback to FKF Premier league with a top club.

Nicknamed Gatusso due to the similarity in style of play with Italian legend Genaro Gatusso, Collins Okoth, was regarded as one of the best holding midfielders in the country and, at one time captained the national team Harambee Stars.

Speaking at the Ziwani grounds during the ongoing Kothbiro football tournament, the 32-year-old expressed his optimism of securing a new club soon

“I have been around, training on daily basis despite the corona pandemic and, my fitness levels are getting well. I’m now heading to the gym to work on a few things. I can assure my fans that next season I will be involved in the transfer market by joining a top club. I miss active football and can’t wait to get started again ” said Gattuso.

In 2012, the former Sofapaka player announced retirement from professional football after being among the four players dropped from the team by then Sofapaka tactician Stewart Hall. His retirement however lasted for a couple of months as he later rejoined Tusker, but lasted for less than a year before Gor Mahia came calling again in June 2014 following Teddy Akumu’s departure to Sudan.

During his last stint with AFC Leopards in 2018, he got into trouble with the management at the den when he refused to take part in the Caf Confederation Cup assignment against FOSA Juniors in Madagascar.

The combative midfielder was subsequently suspended indefinitely by the club’s management after a National Executive Committee meeting ruled that he had become a disruptive influence in the dressing room.

He has played for several clubs in the local Premier league including KCB, Tusker, Gor Mahia, Sofapaka and AFC Leopards having won two KPL titles with Gor Mahia, the last under Scottish gaffer Frank Nuttall in 2015 unbeaten.

