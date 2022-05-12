Gatundu MCA, four others to remain in custody over murder case

Five suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old man in Juja, Kiambu County will remain in police custody for ten days to allow police complete their investigations.

The five, Stephen Macharia Njeri, Alex Njihia Gathuri, Elizabeth Nyambura Macharia, Julia Wambui Machari and Samuel Nginya Njenga, a sitting MCA for Githobokoni ward in Gatundu North are reported to have hit Gerald Gachugu Gichuhi on his forehead on Tuesday night while at Nginya’s residence at West View Estate within Juja.

Gachugu then succumbed to injuries as he was undergoing treatment at Thika Level Five Hospital and his body was later transferred to Thika General Kago Funeral Home to await an autopsy.

Appearing before senior resident magistrate Margret W. Kurumbu of Thika Court on Wednesday, Evans Kipter, the investigating officer sought to hold the five for fourteen days arguing that releasing them was likely to jeopardize their investigations.

Kurumbu however ruled that the five be detained at Juja Police Station for ten days after the two female suspects pleaded with the court to have the days lessened claiming they have young children under their care.