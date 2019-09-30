Gatundu South police bosses moved over rising insecurity

The government has transferred all senior security officials in Gatundu South following a wave of insecurity that has rocked the area.

Kiambu County Commissioner Wilson Wanyanga confirmed that Gatundu South Deputy County Commissioner, the sub-county Police Commander, the Sub County DCI and the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) have all been transferred.

Wanyanga said the incoming team will help to return normalcy in the area that has witnessed several deaths, injuries and robberies being perpetrated by a criminal gang.

The county commissioner who chaired a county security meeting denied reports that the dreaded outlawed Mungiki sect had resurfaced in the county.

The transfer of the senior police officers and administrators in the area came a few days after Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i visited the area last week and promised the changes.

Matiangi who visited the area assured residents of their security adding that the government will deal ruthlessly with any criminal gang terrorizing locals.

“It is our job to be awake at night so that wananchi sleep peacefully. We are going to comb this place, and we will be hard on these criminals,” he said.