Gatundu South police bosses moved over rising insecurity

Written By: KBC Reporters
39

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i visited the area last week and promised the changes
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

The government has transferred all senior security officials in Gatundu South following a wave of insecurity that has rocked the area.

Kiambu County Commissioner Wilson Wanyanga confirmed that Gatundu South Deputy County Commissioner, the sub-county Police Commander, the Sub County DCI and the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) have all been transferred.

Wanyanga said the incoming team will help to return normalcy in the area that has witnessed several deaths, injuries and robberies being perpetrated by a criminal gang.

Also Read  KEMRI to get tittle deed for 100 acre Mwea land

The county commissioner who chaired a county security meeting denied reports that the dreaded outlawed Mungiki sect had resurfaced in the county.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The transfer of the senior police officers and administrators in the area came a few days after Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i visited the area last week and promised the changes.

Also Read  Groundbreaking ceremony for new Githurai Modern Market marked

Matiangi who visited the area assured residents of their security adding that the government will deal ruthlessly with any criminal gang terrorizing locals.

“It is our job to be awake at night so that wananchi sleep peacefully. We are going to comb this place, and we will be hard on these criminals,” he said.

Matiangi challenged security team in the region to be proactive and deal with the criminals.

Also Read  KANU launches massive re-branding and recruitment exercise

The security lapse in the area has seen two people lose their lives, several raped and valuables worth millions of shillings stolen during late-night break-ins.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR