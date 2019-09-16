GDC strikes steam in Paka well

Kenya’s quest to migrate fully to green energy sources has received a boost following the discovery of steam at Paka Well in Tiaty Constituency, Baringo County.

Geothermal Development Authority Managing Director Johnston Ole Nchoe says once complete, the six wells at the Baringo-Silali geothermal power project are expected to considerably help lower power bills in the country and improve access.

Currently Kenya has 690 MW of installed geothermal capacity with the country targeting to have 5530 MW of geothermal by the year 2030.

Kenya’s quest to increase its geothermal projects across the country seems to be on the right track after its first well out of the six wells meant to be explored in the Baringo – Silali geothermal project showed signs of geothermal presence.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



According to the Geothermal Development Authority, Paka one well started to emit steam last Saturday.

GDC Managing director Johnston Ole Nchoe says once complete the 1.5 billion shillings Baringo- Silali geothermal project is expected to produce 300 MW of power and will be critical in further lowering the cost of electricity in the country and drive the big four agenda.

The Baringo-Silali project covers three geothermal prospects of Silali, Paka and Korosi with drilling and development of the field will be done in three phases with each well expected to produce 100 megawatts.