Gedi ruins listed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

The iconic archaeological Gede ruins in Kilifi County has been recognized as a World Heritage Site under the United Nation Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Culture, Arts and Heritage Principal Secretary Ummi Bashir said the recognition highlights Gedi’s cultural significance and rich history.

“This new inscription means Kenya now has 8 UNESCO World heritage sites, up from 7 since 2018,” said Bashir.

UNESCO enlists cultural or natural landmarks it deems worthy of preservation under World Heritage Sites lists due to their universal value to humanity to the current and future generations.

Kenya boasts four cultural sites namely Lamu Old town, Fort Jesus, Sacred Mijikenda Kaya Forests and Thimlich Ohinga Archeological site and three natural sites; Mount Kenya National Park Lake Turkana National Park and Kenya Lake system in the Great Rift Valley (Lake Bogoria, Lake Nakuru and Lake Elementaita) listed as World Heritage Sites by UNESCO.