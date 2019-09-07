GEMA elders call for humane evictions from Mau forest

The government has been challenged to ensure eviction of communities within the Mau is conducted in a humane manner.

GEMA elders in supporting the ongoing phase 2 restoration of the water tower, warned politicians against inciting communities.

The second phase of Mau evictions has faced its share of challenges as the government maintains it will not relent in its efforts to restore the water tower in bid to save the environment.

The sixty-day notice for families to leave 17,000 acres of land targeted for reforestation has been marred with politics leading to the arrest of at least one MP and 3 MCA’s.

The ongoing evictions has now seen the government urged to ensure the exercise is conducted in a humane manner.

GEMA elders who were in Narok, say they support the move to reclaim the water tower but cautioned against forceful violent evictions.

According to the elders, the Mau forest is a vital resource that requires protection from human encroachment and should not be turned into a game of politics.

Narok county peace chairman Joseph Ole Pareiyo said the issue is a sensitive matter that needs to be handled carefully devoid of politics.

They called on the leaders to keep off Mau issue and give the government a chance to restore the water tower.