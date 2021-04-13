Gemma is the African afro soul artist you’re not listening to and should

Gemma Griffiths is a Zimbabwean singer-songwriter who in 2018 embarked on a journey to write her debut album from the road. By 2020, she had spent 500 days on the road having driven through countries in South and East Africa. She made her debut as an artist in 2016 when she performed in South Africa alongside artists such as Jimmy Nevis, Majozi, Goodluck, Freshly Ground and Matthew Mole.

Gemma has won musical awards like the Zima (Zimbabwean Music Awards), Female Artist of the year, RnB Soul artist of the year, Collaboration of the Year and Song of the year.

Her collaboration with Zimbabwe’s Dancehall king, Winky D, “MuGarden” in 2019, broke the country’s record for the fastest Youtube views in Zimbabwean history. The hit song made it to number 1 on the BBC Afrobeats charts shortly after its release, as well as the Nigerian charts.

Gemma was recently in Kenya and hinted at a collaboration with Kenya’s biggest band Sauti Sol. She shared a post on her social media with the caption, “Making music with these boys was a dream ?? ?? ?? all my love.”

Gemma is set to release a new song on the 21st of this month, but in the meantime, you can listen to all her singles here.

