Gen. Samson Mwathethe appointed KenGen’s new board chairman

The Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen) Board of Directors has named Retired General Samson Mwathethe as the new chairman with immediate effect.

Gen. Mwathethe who was appointed in a meeting held Wednesday replaces Joshua Choge who announced his retirement on rotation after 7 years during the firm’s virtual Annual General Meeting held Tuesday.

Gen. Mwathethe is the immediate former Chief of Defence Forces of the Republic of Kenya, having retired from the position in May 2020 after serving for five years.

While announcing the appointment, the KenGen Board said he brings to the organization immense wealth of experience in strategy and leadership.

The experience will be instrumental in steering the organization on its noble mandate to generate reliable, safe and competitively priced electric energy for the nation and also diversify the business to expand revenue streams.

“Under General Mwathethe’s leadership, KenGen is committed to strengthening its stakeholder relations as we continue to build a responsive and dynamic business that takes into account emerging technological advancements and social trends,” said KenGen CEO Rebecca Miano.

Until his appointment, Gen. Mwathethe was heading the Oceans and Blue Economy Office.

Gen. Mwathethe has held various command appointments including Vice Chief of the Defence Forces, Commander of the Kenya Navy, Deputy Commander Kenya Navy, Kenya Navy Logistics Commander, Base Commander Mtongwe and Fleet Commander.

His other appointments included Chief of Systems & Procurement, Department of Defence, Commander of Individual Kenya Navy Ships, Staff Officer Operations at Navy Headquarters, 86 Squadron Commander and Staff Officer and Coordinator at the Department of Defence.

His professional and military training includes International Sub-Lieutenants Course (UK), International Principal Warfare (IPWO) Course, UK, Missiles Course (Italy) and Royal Navy Staff College Greenwich (UK).

He also attended the Defence Resource Management Course in Monterey, USA in 1998, and the National Defence College in Nairobi in 2000.