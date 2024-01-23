Gender Commission calls for collective action to prevent femicide, end GBV

The National Gender Equality Commission (NGEC) has sounded alarm over the increase in femicide cases and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the country

Speaking during the an interview with KBC, NGEC Chairperson Dr Joyce Mutinda underscored the need to recognize signs of violence.

She identified root causes of Gender Based Violence such as toxic relationships, encounters with strangers in confined spaces, and inadequate parenting.

At the same time, nominated Tabitha Mutinda advocated for digital literacy and emphasized the crucial role of awareness and communication within families in preventing femicide incidents.

“When addressing domestic violence, it’s essential to communicate and recognize signs before it escalates to a dire situation. If a relationship isn’t working, the plea is for men not to resort to violence but to part ways amicably,” said Senator Mutinda.

Data from the Africa Data Hub (ADH) revealed significant patterns in intimate partner and stranger killings, with stabbing and hacking prevalent in the former and strangulation in the latter.

Disturbingly extreme methods, including hacking, beheading, and burnings, have been documented, with firearms most prevalent when perpetrators are affiliated with law enforcement.

An analysis showed an escalation in the number of women killed by their intimate partners, totaling over 500 cases from January 2016 to December 2023.

The report pointed out that in 75% of the reported cases, the perpetrator was someone familiar to the victim—either an intimate partner, relative, or friend.