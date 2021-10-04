Gender Commission calls for digital inclusion of older persons

The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has called for digital inclusion of older persons at a time when the world is experiencing accelerated digitization due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commission’s Chairperson, Dr. Joyce Mutinda said older persons lack orientation to be able to adjust into the emerging technological advancements in the country hence low utilization levels of government services delivered through digital spaces.

“The digital space has been expanded more than ever before particularly in the developing countries mainly to deal with disruptions occasioned by the emergence of pandemics such as COVID-19, climatic shocks and natural calamities, insecurity, as well as to support innovations, creativity and explorations,” she said

Dr. Mutinda further appealed to the government to eliminate barriers to access and use of technology by older persons in efforts to reduce digital inequity.

“The overall implication of digital inequity is that it limits the enjoyment of rights of older persons as stipulated in Article 57 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 specifically Article 57 (a) and (b): the rights to fully participate in the affairs of society and to pursue their personal development respectively. Today, a large proportion of older members of society are victims of fraud and manipulation by their children and caregivers because they are not digitally independent and lack minimum digital literacy,” she stated

She, however, acknowledged the efforts government has put in place improve digital inclusion among all Kenyans such as the Kenya National Information, Communication and Technology policy which seeks to ensure that all services are available through digital space, that every Kenyan has online access, and that government services are delivered quickly and in a timely manner.

A report done by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) 2020, shows that women and older persons experience digital inequity to a greater extent than other groups in society. Such groups of people including persons with disabilities, and populations living in areas less covered by ICT infrastructure suffer from digital illiteracy, are exposed to a deficient digital ecosystem, misinformation, exploitation via technological solutions, lack of digital privacy and security, and are exposed to cybercrimes, violence and threats.

Kenya marked this year’s United Nation’s International Day of Older Persons on October 1st , under the theme ‘Digital Equity for all ages’ to promote the need for access and meaningful participation in the digital world by older persons.